13th annual Richmond Fashion Week lineup for spring announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Organizers for the 13th annual Richmond Fashion Week have announced their spring lineup of events.
Richmond Fashion Week will run from April 24 to May 2 across the area.
This year’s events will include:
- April 24-25 - GritCON: Resilience - Click here to live stream the event.
- April 26 - RVAFW Preview + VA Style Magazine Print Release Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., located at Les Crepes Carytown, 3325 W. Cary Street
- April 27 - RVAFW Look Good Feel Good Rooftop Streetwear Fashion Show at 7 p.m., located at the Hofheimer Building, 2818 West Broad Street
- April 28 - Arts District Dinner Fashion Show to Benefit Feed More at 7 p.m., located at the Quirk Hotel, 201 West Broad Street Main Lobby and Restaurant Area
- April 29 - Target Virtual Fashion Show at 10 a.m. from the Target at Brookhollow Shopping Center
- April 30 - The Creative Suite, An RVAFW Networking Affair from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Les Crepes Carytown, 3325 W. Cary St., indoors and outdoors
- May 1 - RVAFW Designer Fashion Show at 1 p.m. at the Common House Richmond, 303 West Broad Street, Union Hall and Courtyard
- May 2 - Virtual Sunrise Yoga at 7 a.m. from the Rooftop of ACAC
- May 2 - Basics of Hand Sewing Workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gather Arts District, 313 East Broad Street
“We’re proud to contribute to our economy, community, arts and culture,” Jimmy Budd, executive producer of Richmond Fashion Week, said. “Since our launch more than a decade ago, we continue to see synergy among fashion designers, hair and makeup artists, photographers, models and entrepreneurs.”
The themes for the event will be education, wellness and charity
Two new events will be included in the spring lineup, a Quirk Hotel show to benefit Feed More and a “Beauty of Fashion” Panel produced at Common House.
Find complete info at rvafw.com.
