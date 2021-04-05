Sheriff’s office: Man charged with shooting in public place while intoxicated

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a man is charged with shooting in a public place while intoxicated.
The sheriff’s office was called on Saturday around 10:42 p.m. after a witness reported hearing a gunshot and a person run.
The witness continued to watch the man and pointed him out when the deputy arrived.
The deputy saw the man kneeling on the sidewalk and fumbling with items.
" the deputy approached, the subject abruptly got up and began stumbling away. He still had something in his hands, but left his earbuds on the sidewalk,” a release said.
The man then started to run but was later detailed when he reached Chain Court.
Deputies said the man, identified as Ishmael Murdock, 30, had glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.
Officials said two shell casings were found with Murdock, one spent and one live.
“Deputy O’Neill noticed that the other items Murdock was fumbling with were missing. A quick search of the area revealed Murdock had tossed a handgun into the yard at the scene of his arrest,” a release said.
Deputies searched the area of the gunshot but were unable to find where the round went.
Deputies said that while Murdock was being taken into the magistrate’s office, he was able to pull down his pants and underwear and urinate on the sidewalk.
Murdock is charged with being intoxicated in public, indecent exposure, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
