Playoff times and pairings set for VHSL regional football semifinals

Playoff times and pairings set for VHSL regional football semifinals
By Marc Davis | April 5, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 1:07 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A handful or our area teams will hit the field on Friday night to begin hopeful playoff runs to a state championship. Highland Springs, Monacan, Goochland and King & Queen begin postseason play as top seeds in their respective regions. See below for the complete schedule involving local squads.

Region 6A:

(3) Franklin County @ (2) Thomas Dale- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B:

(4) Prince George @ (1) Highland Springs- Friday, 7:00

(3) Manchester @ (2) Hermitage- Friday, 7:00

Region 4B:

(4) Patrick Henry @ (4) Monacan- Friday, 7:00

(3) Louisa @ (2) King George- Friday, 7:00

Region 3A:

(4) New Kent @ (1) Lafayette- Friday, 7:00

(3) Hopewell @ Phoebus- Friday, 7:00

Region 3B:

(4) Brentsville District @ (1) Goochland- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A:

(3) Amelia @ (2) King William- Friday, 7:00

Region 1A:

(4) Northumberland @ (1) King & Queen- Friday, 7:00

(3) Rappahannock @ (2) West Point- Friday, 7:00

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.