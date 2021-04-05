Playoff times and pairings set for VHSL regional football semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A handful or our area teams will hit the field on Friday night to begin hopeful playoff runs to a state championship. Highland Springs, Monacan, Goochland and King & Queen begin postseason play as top seeds in their respective regions. See below for the complete schedule involving local squads.
Region 6A:
(3) Franklin County @ (2) Thomas Dale- Friday, 7:00
Region 5B:
(4) Prince George @ (1) Highland Springs- Friday, 7:00
(3) Manchester @ (2) Hermitage- Friday, 7:00
Region 4B:
(4) Patrick Henry @ (4) Monacan- Friday, 7:00
(3) Louisa @ (2) King George- Friday, 7:00
Region 3A:
(4) New Kent @ (1) Lafayette- Friday, 7:00
(3) Hopewell @ Phoebus- Friday, 7:00
Region 3B:
(4) Brentsville District @ (1) Goochland- Friday, 7:00
Region 2A:
(3) Amelia @ (2) King William- Friday, 7:00
Region 1A:
(4) Northumberland @ (1) King & Queen- Friday, 7:00
(3) Rappahannock @ (2) West Point- Friday, 7:00
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.