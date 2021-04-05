The pandemic isn’t hitting everyone hard financially

But you probably also haven’t been going out and spending money. So if this is you-- Cherry Dale A financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says it’s time to evaluate what your expenses were before the pandemic happened. Where were you putting your money and time? “Simply go back to your bank statements before the pandemic hit. Maybe pull last January and February bank statements and look at where your money was going. Did you go out a lot? Did you go to the movies? Did you go to Target a lot?” asked Dale.