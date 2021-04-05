News to Know for April 5: Hanover expands appointments; Vaccine volunteers; City council on marijuana bill

News to Know for April 5: Hanover expands appointments; Vaccine volunteers; City council on marijuana bill
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 5, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 7:05 AM

Warm Temperatures This Week

Temperatures stay warm for the next several days with dry weather through at least Tuesday.

Today will be mostly sunny.

Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Forecast: Only a few more dry and sunny days

Lakeside Standoff

A man is in police custody after an hours-long stand-off with Henrico Police in the Lakeside neighborhood Sunday.

Officers closed Kenwood Avenue between Cottage Street and Cedar Croft Street for hours as they tried to get the man to surrender.

Henrico Police work to serve warrant on man who refused to come out of home.
Henrico Police work to serve warrant on man who refused to come out of home. (Source: NBC12)

Police say during the investigation the man suffered a self-inflicted injury but did not specify the extent of that injury.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

Homicide Near VCU

On April 4, VCU police received a report of a homicide in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.

The suspect is in custody, police say.

Police lights
Police lights (Source: WWNY)

The VCU Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the VCU community at this time.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation.

Want To Volunteer?

Special training is underway to allow more people who meet certain qualifications to help administer the vaccines. There’s a one-hour training that involves three different courses, one on each vaccine.

Some of the vaccine training happens online. The health department performs in-person visits to make sure everything is going smoothly.

Volunteers are also needed to help register people and man phone lines.

Information on becoming a volunteer can be found, here.

Hanover Expands Vaccine Appointments

The Hanover County COVID-19 Vaccination Center is expanding its appointment availability as well as adding walk-in hours for seniors, per a release from the county.

Priority groups 1a, 1b and 1c can now schedule an appointment by calling 804-365-3240, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are reserved for those who live or work in Hanover County.

Those aged 70 and older who live in the Chickahominy Health District can walk in to receive shots on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary and identification is required.

The vaccination center is located at 138 Junction Drive in Ashland in the old Food Lion building in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center.

Petersburg Trash Delays

Due to a driver shortage with Meridian Waste, some Petersburg residents are dealing with trash delays.

All Thursday and Friday trash routes will experience delays.

The city of Petersburg says Meridian Waste will resume collections on April 5.

City Council & Marijuana Bill

City council is holding a special meeting to consider a resolution that would urge the General Assembly to approve the governor’s recent amendments to the bill that legalizes marijuana.

Last week, the governor announced he is pushing to accelerate the legalization of marijuana in Virginia effective July 1, instead of waiting until 2024.

Northam's amendments would legalize possession of marijuana for personal use on July 1, 2021.
Northam's amendments would legalize possession of marijuana for personal use on July 1, 2021. (Source: WVIR)

The city council’s meeting will be held on April 5 at 5 p.m.

Final Thought

Chase the vision, not the money; the money will end up following you - Tony Hsleh

