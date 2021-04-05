Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar & Cafe opens second location at Valentine Museum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar & Cafe has opened its second location at the Valentine Museum in Richmond.
The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred on April 5 at 7:30 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 8 a.m.
Owner, Brandi Brown, was the winner of the Main Course: A Valentine Museum Restaurant Competition, which was presented by the Metropolitan Business League in partnership with the Valentine Museum, the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and Hatch Kitchen RVA.
