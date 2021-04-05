Man wanted on sex assault charges hospitalized after hours-long standoff in Lakeside

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in police custody after an hours-long stand off with Henrico Police in the Lakeside neighborhood Sunday.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to a home in the 2600 block of Kenwood Avenue searching for a man wanted on two felony sexual assault warrants.
After no one answered the door, police left. But officers returned around 4 p.m. after they say they received information that the man was inside the home.
Officers closed Kenwood Avenue between Cottage Street and Cedar Croft Street for hours as they tried to get the man to surrender.
Police say during the investigation the man suffered a self-inflicted injury, but did not specify the extent of that injury.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police have not yet released the man’s identity.
