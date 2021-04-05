GRTC to install new bus stop shelters; closures expected

Construction workers install a new bus shelter at Stop #358. (Source: Greater Richmond Transit Company)
By Hannah Eason | April 4, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 8:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New shelters are being installed at dozens of GRTC bus stops, leading to closures during construction.

A release from the Greater Richmond Transit Company stated efforts are focused on Richmond’s East End.

In areas with narrow sidewalks, new shelters have a back panel and a roof with no sides. The designs complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act’s required sidewalk space.

Shelters near wide sidewalks feature a roof, a back panel and sides.

Shelters in Richmond and Chesterfield County are designed with a sloped roof, while Henrico County shelters feature an arched roof. Both designs include solar lighting.

Several stops have already seen improvement. Riders can see the newly-installed shelters at 4th and Broad streets, Marshall and 3rd streets and the Henrico Human Services building.

The following stops are slated for new shelters with projected construction from April 5-9:

  • Stop #63 - 21st & Marshall
  • Stop #358 - Broad & 17th
  • Stop #1832 - Mosby & P
  • Stop #2330 - Whitcomb & Deforest
  • Stop #3594 - Phaup & 25th

For a full list of bus shelter installations, visit this link.

