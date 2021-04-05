GRTC to install new bus stop shelters; closures expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New shelters are being installed at dozens of GRTC bus stops, leading to closures during construction.
A release from the Greater Richmond Transit Company stated efforts are focused on Richmond’s East End.
In areas with narrow sidewalks, new shelters have a back panel and a roof with no sides. The designs complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act’s required sidewalk space.
Shelters near wide sidewalks feature a roof, a back panel and sides.
Shelters in Richmond and Chesterfield County are designed with a sloped roof, while Henrico County shelters feature an arched roof. Both designs include solar lighting.
Several stops have already seen improvement. Riders can see the newly-installed shelters at 4th and Broad streets, Marshall and 3rd streets and the Henrico Human Services building.
The following stops are slated for new shelters with projected construction from April 5-9:
- Stop #63 - 21st & Marshall
- Stop #358 - Broad & 17th
- Stop #1832 - Mosby & P
- Stop #2330 - Whitcomb & Deforest
- Stop #3594 - Phaup & 25th
For a full list of bus shelter installations, visit this link.
