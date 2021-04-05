Goochland to hold countywide litter cleanup day

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County is holding a countywide cleanup day aimed at clearing garbage, litter and debris from roadways.
The event is slated for April 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers are asked to pre-register, but it is not required. Sign up by calling 804-556-5340 or emailing litterfreegoochland@goochlandva.us.
The cleanup day will have three staging locations:
- Byrd Elementary School, 2704 Hadensville Fife Road
- Addressing Hadensville Fife Road
- Central High Cultural and Educational Complex, 2748 Dogtown Road
- Addressing Dogtown and Whitehall roads
- Goochland County Fire Rescue Station # 3 – Centerville, 52 Broad Street Road
- Addressing areas along Broad Street Road in the Centerville Village and along Manakin and Hockett roads
Volunteers working at the neighborhood level will need to pick up their materials on the morning of April 10 at one of the staging locations and return their materials and trash to the same location.
Participants should wear solid shoes, a face mask and heavy gloves if they have them. The county will provide masks, trash bags, vests, hand wipes and trash grabbers.
