Forecast: Only a few more dry and sunny days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay warm for the next several days with dry weather through at least Tuesday.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a late isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Late PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Low rain chance. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
