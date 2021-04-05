Forecast: Only a few more dry and sunny days

Temperatures trend above average almost all week

By Sophia Armata | April 5, 2021 at 3:38 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 3:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay warm for the next several days with dry weather through at least Tuesday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a late isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Late PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Low rain chance. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.