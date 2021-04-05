Chickahominy Health District offers walkup vaccines for people 70 and older

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Central Virginia health district is taking a big step forward in the fight against COVID-19. The Chickahominy Health District is now offering up shots to those 70 and older, without appointments needed.
“Appointment really only helps us with planning purposes that we know how much vaccine to have prepared,” said Caitlin Hodge, Chickahominy Health District.
Monday marked the change in the health district, which those living in Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City counties.
The walk-ups are happening at the Hanover County Vaccination Center inside the old Food Lion on Junction Drive in Ashland.
“We are finding that we were scheduling folks in 1A and 1B and starting in 1C too that some of them had already been vaccinated, which made us think that we have this wiggle room for seniors citizens to come,” said Hodge.
Health officials say seniors will need an ID and prove that they live in the Chickahominy Health District.
Walk-ups are accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9:30 am and 11:30 am or between 1 pm and 3:30 pm.
“For those, especially the older folks, who may have a little bit more struggle with technology, it makes it a little bit easier for them. They’re not having to look out for an email or a phone call,” said Michelle Barnett, Hanover County.
In just Hanover County, health workers have a goal of inoculating about 66,000 people. That’s about 75% of the population there. So far about 55,000 people have received at least their first dose in Hanover.
The hope is, if all goes well this week, the Hanover County COVID-19 Vaccination Cneter could lower the age limit for walk-ups.
That’s something Judith and Robert Chiles agree is a step in the right direction.
“My primary care physician said you have a choice, you can get the vaccine or you can get the virus and if you don’t like a mask, you’re not going to like a ventilator,” said Judith Chiles, a Beaverdam resident.”
Meanwhile, here’s where Richmond-area health districts stand right now in vaccination phases.
- Crater Health District is currently in 1B.
- Richmond, Henrico, Chickahominy and Chesterfield Health Districts are in 1C.
- Southside Health District is in Phase 2.
A link to a full map of Virginia’s vaccine phases can be found here: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/phase-by-health-district/
