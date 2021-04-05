Chesterfield inviting volunteers to help clean up county in celebration of Earth Day

By NBC12 Newsroom | April 5, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 4:59 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield is inviting residents, groups, organizations and businesses to volunteer to clean up trash around the county in celebration of Earth Day and National Volunteer Week.

The COVID-friendly clean-ups will happen April 18-24 at five different locations.

Pre-registered volunteers will be supplied with gloves and trash bags, but volunteers can also bring their own supplies.

Volunteers can request to clean up at one of five places:

  • Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Hwy
  • Historic Point of Rocks, by appointment only
  • Dutch Gap Conservation Area, 341 Henricus Park Road
  • River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road
  • Mid-Lothian Mines Park, 13301 N Woolridge Road

To register for an event, you can contact Lorne Field, environmental outreach coordinator, at 804-748-1920. Participants must register by April 22.

