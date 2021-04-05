Caught on Camera: Cars stop on Capital Beltway to allow vehicles to spin doughnuts

PRINCE GEORGE’S Co. Md., (WWBT) - Cars stopped on the Capital Beltway in Maryland over the weekend to allow vehicles to spin doughnuts in the middle of the highway.
According to WTOP, the incident happened in the outer loop near Interstate 95 Saturday evening.
Video captured by Jackson M’vunganyi shows vehicles blocking traffic to allow at least two cars to spin doughnuts, with some other drivers getting out of their cars to watch.
WTOP reports that traffic was stopped for several minutes before the cars drove away, allowing traffic to move again.
