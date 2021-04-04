Slain teen Lucia Bremer laid to rest; Tree planted in her honor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One day after eighth grade student Lucia Bremer was laid to rest, a tree was planted in her honor.
The tree was placed near the path where Bremer was fatally shot last Friday, near Godwin High School in Henrico.
A sign placed under the tree reads “Let all be free from fear, in loving memory of Lucia Whalen Bremer.” On Sunday, a bouquet of flowers remained next to the tree.
Bremer’s funeral was held on Saturday. Media was not present at the service because the family requested privacy.
Community members can still contribute in honoring Bremer’s life through a scholarship fund. The Lucia Whalen Bremer Memorial Scholarship Fund will be facilitated through the Henrico Education Foundation.
Donations are currently being accepted.
“There wasn’t a day that went by that she didn’t smile at someone, laugh, try to lift up our spirits,” said Melanie Phipps, principal of Quioccasin Middle School. “She was hilarious. She was wise beyond her years and she was a phenomenal public speaker.”
