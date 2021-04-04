Police investigating death of inmate found unresponsive hours after committal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive the morning after his committal.
The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office reported Jonathan Curtiss Couch was brought into jail around 3 a.m. with the charge of simple assault against a family member. The 45-year-old Chesterfield resident was found unresponsive in his bunk at 11 a.m. hours later on April 4.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies and medical staff immediately started conducting emergency procedures, including the use of an AED. Emergency personnel responded soon after, and Couch was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m.
The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
