Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed | No new outbreaks reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 626,171 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,023 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,360 deaths and 26,725 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,578,152 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 6.4%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
No new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,904.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 69,566 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,714 cases, 872 hospitalizations, 400 deaths
- Henrico: 23,549 cases, 978 hospitalizations, 581 deaths
- Richmond: 15,960 cases, 750 hospitalizations, 251 deaths
- Hanover: 7,462 cases, 265 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,553 cases, 153 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Goochland: 1,331 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 22 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
