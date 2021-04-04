Nearly 100 ‘at-risk’ seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine during Richmond clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 100 “at-risk” seniors in Richmond had their chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with the help of JenCare Senior Medical Center.
The event was planned for those 50 and over with underlying health conditions and those who are at higher risk of exposure to the virus based on national data.
JenCare Medical says the vaccination clinics will continue as long as there is a need, and they’re happening at JenCare facilities throughout Central Virginia.
To see if you qualify, visit this link for more information about events for at-risk seniors.
You can also call the JenCare Senior Medical Center in your area:
- Colonial Heights: 804-504-7980
- Hull Street: 804-674-3425
- Mechanicsville: 804-228-1143
- Shockoe Bottom: 804-344-9848
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.