Man transported to hospital after Chesterfield shooting
By Hannah Eason | April 4, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 6:20 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday afternoon, per a release from the police department.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue, near Tanner Way, around 4:21 p.m. on April 4. There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound and non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital.

As the Chesterfield County Police Department continues to investigate this incident, anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

