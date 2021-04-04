Man transported to hospital after Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday afternoon, per a release from the police department.
Police responded to the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue, near Tanner Way, around 4:21 p.m. on April 4. There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound and non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital.
As the Chesterfield County Police Department continues to investigate this incident, anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
