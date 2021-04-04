Hanover expands vaccine center with walk-in hours, appointments

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County COVID-19 Vaccination Center is expanding its appointment availability as well as adding walk-in hours for seniors, per a release from the county.
Priority groups 1a, 1b and 1c can now schedule an appointment by calling 804-365-3240, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are reserved for those who live or work in Hanover County.
- The following industries are included in priority group 1c: water, wastewater and waste removal; energy, housing and construction; food service; transportation and logistics; employees of institutions of higher learning; finance; information technology & communication; media; legal services; public safety, other public health workers; and barbers and hairdressers.
Those aged 70 and older who live in the Chickahominy Health District can walk in to receive shots on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary and identification is required.
Appointments are required for those younger than 69.
The Chickahominy Health District includes Hanover County, Goochland County, New Kent County, and Charles City County. Hanover County has a goal of administering vaccines to 66,000 people, or about 75% of the adult population. So far, more than 55,000 doses have been administered.
The vaccination center is located at 138 Junction Drive in Ashland in the old Food Lion building in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center.
