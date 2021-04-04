Forecast: Beautiful Easter Sunday!

Much warmer than yesterday with more sunshine

By Sophia Armata | April 4, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 5:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warming trend begins today and lasts through most of the workweek

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a late isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Late PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. We’ll need to watch a chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

