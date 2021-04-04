Forecast: Beautiful Easter Sunday!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warming trend begins today and lasts through most of the workweek
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a late isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Late PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. We’ll need to watch a chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
