Dinwiddie Sheriffs search for missing teen with autism and epilepsy

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen with autism and epilepsy.
16-year-old Christopher Wilson, Jr. who also goes by the name “J.J.” walked away from his residence in the 11000 block of Asbury Road, in the McKenney area of Dinwiddie County between the hours of 11:30 pm Friday night and 7:30 am Saturday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office says Christopher has high-functioning autism and suffers from epilepsy.
He left home without his epilepsy medication which he needs twice a day.
Christopher was last seen wearing grey pajama pants and a white tank top.
He may be wearing a pair of tan coveralls which were also missing from his residence.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Christopher Wilson, Jr. is asked to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.