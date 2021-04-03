Virginia close to administering 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is expected to cross a major milestone this weekend in the fight against COVID-19.
The state’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, says the Commonwealth is close to administering its millionth COVID-19 vaccine and should cross the threshold on Saturday.
Avula said Friday that 30.9% of the population has at least one dose of the vaccine and 16.6% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.
Officials said a lot of those numbers have been boosted by the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Starting Sunday, some health districts will begin entering Phase 2 which allows everyone 16 and older to be eligible for the vaccine.
The expanded eligibility does not mean everyone can do walk-up appointments, but Avula said individuals will be able to self-register and schedule appointments regardless of eligibility criteria.
All health districts are expected to enter Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout by April 18.
Avula believes that 65% of the state’s population will be vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of May.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.