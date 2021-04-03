Tips for dog owners ahead of Easter weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Easter weekend is here, and here are some tips that to make the holiday equally enjoyable for your dog.
These tips were provided by Doug Poynter, a dog trainer from Better Dog Behavior Now.
1. Remember that chocolate is harmful to dogs. Make sure children and other family members do not leave candy where the dog can access it.
2. Plastic Easter eggs and Easter grass in baskets can pose a hazard if swallowed.
3. Remind children to respect dogs even throughout the excitement of the day. Playing roughly with a dog can cause them to bark, growl or nip.
4. Keep in mind that it may have been a while since your dog saw other people in your home. If your dog is nervous or unsure, it may be better to put them in a crate or bedroom.
5. Your dog might not be used to large crowds, either. Take it slow and remember that it may have been a while since they walked through a large group of people. In some cases, it may be better to keep them at home.
