Randolph-Macon claims ODAC football title

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - There wasn’t much offense from either side during much of Saturday’s ODAC championship football game, but Randolph-Macon got the clutch score when it needed it.
Sophomore quarterback Presley Egbers collected a botched handoff exchange, took off up the middle and scored from 13 yards out, giving the Yellow Jackets a 13-10 win over Emory & Henry to claim the conference title. It marks Randolph-Macon’s 12th ODAC crown and second in the last three seasons.
The two teams battled back and forth with defenses making the most noise through the better part of the game. The Yellow Jackets found the scoreboard first when Egbers connected with tight end Tim Hanratty, who carried it in for the six yard score with 9:37 remaining in regulation. The Wasps answered right back, scoring on a five yard pass from Hunter Taylor to T.J. Tester with 4:21 to go.
Emory & Henry kicked a field goal on their first overtime possession, before Egbers’ game-winning heroics during the Yellow Jackets’ turn.
“It’s just awesome,” said Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Arruza. “I’m speechless right now. Just really proud of our kids, they did a heck of a job.”
Randolph-Macon finished the season a perfect 5-0.
