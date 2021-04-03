Randolph-Macon claims ODAC football title

The two teams battled back and forth with defenses making the most noise through the better part of the game. The Yellow Jackets found the scoreboard first when Egbers connected with tight end Tim Hanratty, who carried it in for the six yard score with 9:37 remaining in regulation. The Wasps answered right back, scoring on a five yard pass from Hunter Taylor to T.J. Tester with 4:21 to go.