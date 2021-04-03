Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate increases to 6.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 623,881 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,542 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,287 deaths and 26,669 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,544,112 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.4%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Seven new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,902.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 69,547 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,603 cases, 872 hospitalizations, 397 deaths
- Henrico: 23,423 cases, 976 hospitalizations, 573 deaths
- Richmond: 15,897 cases, 749 hospitalizations, 244 deaths
- Hanover: 7,411 cases, 264 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,533 cases, 152 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Goochland: 1,325 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
