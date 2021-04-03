Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed | 40+ deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 625,148 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,267 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,329 deaths and 26,706 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,565,563 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 6.4%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Two new outbreaks were reported Sunday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,904.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 69,571 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,663 cases, 872 hospitalizations, 399 deaths
- Henrico: 23,488 cases, 977 hospitalizations, 578 deaths
- Richmond: 15,918 cases, 749 hospitalizations, 248 deaths
- Hanover: 7,444 cases, 265 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,546 cases, 152 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Goochland: 1,330 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
