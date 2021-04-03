Local baseball team to incorporate grass skirts in beach-themed game

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Summer league team Tri-City Chili Peppers is preparing for its return to the field with a night of beach-themed baseball.
The Chili Peppers’ Beach n’ Baseball night will feature players in grass skirts, along with tiki torches, beach balls, beach music and leis.
The Saturday, June 19 event will also include a live steel drum performer, contests, games and tropical-themed activities.
“Summer collegiate baseball is such a different experience than anything you’ll see elsewhere” said General Manager Steve Taggart. “Our players, coaches and staff know we have an opportunity to really entertain our fans on the field just as much as off of it.”
The team’s season opener is on May 29. The organization will show post-game fireworks after the inaugural game and on July 3.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.