Henrico offers drive-thru vaccinations for adults with disabilities

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A special vaccine clinic was held in Henrico today as the health district works to get those in Phases 1-C and 1-B vaccinated. This clinic was set up specifically for people with disabilities and their caregivers who haven’t had the chance to receive the vaccine.
The event happened at the Division of Wildlife building in Henrico and lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ryan Brown is the director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. After a suggestion from his staff, he offered the organization’s parking lot to VDH so vaccine seekers had the convenience of driving through the clinic.
“Our customer service manager first visualized this event, and seeing the need out in the public for vaccination sites, came to me with the idea and said, ‘Hey, why don’t offer up our space here at VWR,’” Brown said. “Especially those folks who can’t reach other sites who have special needs and the like, we want to make sure they are included that they have the opportunity to have the vaccination.”
The VDH says they specifically worked with organizations that serve adults with disabilities to personally get them signed up for this event. In the end, they administered more than 130 shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“It was easy-peasy. I got on the highway and drove straight here,” vaccine recipient Melody Seabron said. “I thought I was going to have to walk inside the building in order to get the shot, but they did me right here in the car, so I’m good.”
Dental Hygienist Maggie Capocelli was among dozens of vaccinators at the event. She says she was grateful that most people had the convenience of only rolling down their window or opening their door to get a shot.
“You can just drive through like you’re at McDonald’s and you’re out,” Capocelli said. “When I worked a previous event, I asked some of the people what are you going to do now? They would tell me, ‘I can’t wait to go hug my grandchildren!’ So that just made my heart melt.”
The VDH says it working to have larger drive thru vaccine events to open up more opportunities for all Virginians.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.