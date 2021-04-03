Forecast: COLD start to the weekend but warmer days are ahead!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry forecast with plenty of sunshine through the middle of next week.
SATURDAY: AM freeze/frost, otherwise sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs close to 70.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a late isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Late PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.