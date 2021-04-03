Forecast: COLD start to the weekend but warmer days are ahead!

Staying dry and sunny for the next few days

By Sophia Armata | April 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 5:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry forecast with plenty of sunshine through the middle of next week.

SATURDAY: AM freeze/frost, otherwise sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs close to 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a late isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Late PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

