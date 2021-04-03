Dominion Energy offers $1 million toward critical needs programs; Nonprofits encouraged to apply

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is offering grants to nonprofits serving critical needs in the community, and local organizations are encouraged to apply.
The energy company made the announcement on Thursday, stating the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation pledged $1 million to help the community meet urgent needs. This includes housing, access to health care and food security.
Each nonprofit can receive up to $25,000.
“There is great need in our communities as our neighbors struggle to meet the challenges of the pandemic,” said Hunter Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.
The foundation has led the initiative for six years. Last year’s grants were allocated to more than 200 nonprofits that provided as dental care for uninsured students, essential medication, home repairs for the elderly and disabled, supplies for food pantries and more.
Organizations within Dominion Energy’s service area are encouraged to apply. This includes nonprofits in Connecticut, Idaho, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Applications will be accepted until May 31 at 5 p.m. To apply, visit this website.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.