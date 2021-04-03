Chesterfield Co. Schools discontinues 7 meal pickup locations

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools has discontinued meal pickup at seven locations due to low participation and the reopening of all county schools.
The district made the announcement via press release on March 5.
Four locations are closing due to the reopening of all district schools:
- Bellwood Drive Flea Market
- Harbor East Mobile Home Park
- Suburban Mobile Home Park
- Arbor Walk Gym
Three sites are closing due to low participation:
- Bettie Weaver Elementary
- Tomahawk Creek Middle
- Manchester High
Changes began on March 8. Curbside meal service will continue to be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All Chesterfield students under the age of 18 are eligible to receive free meals through June 18. Children do not have to be present, and weekend meals are included on Thursdays.
For a full list of distribution locations and times, visit this website.
