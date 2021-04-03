Chairperson resigns from Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority, maintains board position

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The chairperson of the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority has stepped down for her role but maintained her board position, according to a statement from the housing authority.
Veronica Blount, commissioner with the housing authority, asked the board to accept her resignation after a year and a half in the role.
Until a new chair is selected, Commissioner and Vice Chair Neil Kessler will serve as the acting chair. The board will elect officers for the rest of the current term during its April meeting.
In a release, the board stated it intends to ask Kessler to finish the term, which ends in October.
“It has been an honor to serve as the Board Chair, however, I will be embarking on some new community engagement activities which will enable me to be much more useful to residents and community stakeholders and provide more support,” Blount said in a statement.
Blount said she will maintain her position as an active commissioner with the ability to participate, vote and chair on standing committees.
“We appreciate Commissioner Blount’s commitment to serving Richmond’s most vulnerable residents,” Kessler said in a statement.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.