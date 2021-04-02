Troopers investigating deadly, fiery crash

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly, fiery crash that happened in Caroline County on Friday morning.
Troopers were called just before 6 a.m. on April 2 to a crash on Fredericksburg Turnpike, north of Woodslane Road
Police said a 2007 Mazda 6 was heading south on Fredericksburg Turnpike when it went off the road and hit a guardrail. The Mazda was then hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze going north.
Both vehicles caught on fire after the crash.
The driver of the Mazda died at the scene. The driver of the Cruze was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.