Social services addresses issues with P-EBT card distribution

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Social Services is working to fix issues with the distribution of P-EBT cards.
The cards are part of a federal program created in the spring of 2020 to supplement existing nutrition programs for low-income households while schools were closed because of the pandemic.
The agency says they were just made aware that some eligible households were not receiving their P-EBT cards and that all cards will be mailed out today.
Cards should arrive in the next 10 business days.
Those who have not received the card and benefits by April 16 should call the P-EBT call center at 804-294-1633 or toll-free at 866-513-1414.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.