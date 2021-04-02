On the Sidelines scoreboard- April 1-2

By Marc Davis | April 1, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the final week of the regular season with high school football games in Central Virginia spread out between Thursday and Friday.

Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14

Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13

Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14

Manchester 35. Cosby 0

Monacan 34, James River 7

Clover Hill 24, L.C. Bird 20

Patrick Henry @ Mechanicsville- Friday, 6:00

Highland Springs @ Varina- Friday, 7:00

Atlee @ Hanover- Friday, 7:00

J.R. Tucker @ Hermitage- Friday, 7:00

Mills Godwin @ Deep Run- Friday, 7:00

Glen Allen @ Henrico- Friday, 7:00

Meadowbrook @ Prince George- Friday, 7:00

Petersburg @ Colonial Heights- Friday, 7:00

James Wood @ Goochland- CANCELLED

Caroline @ James Monroe- Friday, 7:00

King William @ Poquoson- Friday, 7:00

Albemarle @ Louisa- Friday, 7:00

Western Albemarle @ Ornage- Friday, 7:00

