On the Sidelines scoreboard- April 1-2

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the final week of the regular season with high school football games in Central Virginia spread out between Thursday and Friday.
Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14
Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13
Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14
Manchester 35. Cosby 0
Monacan 34, James River 7
Clover Hill 24, L.C. Bird 20
Patrick Henry @ Mechanicsville- Friday, 6:00
Highland Springs @ Varina- Friday, 7:00
Atlee @ Hanover- Friday, 7:00
J.R. Tucker @ Hermitage- Friday, 7:00
Mills Godwin @ Deep Run- Friday, 7:00
Glen Allen @ Henrico- Friday, 7:00
Meadowbrook @ Prince George- Friday, 7:00
Petersburg @ Colonial Heights- Friday, 7:00
James Wood @ Goochland- CANCELLED
Caroline @ James Monroe- Friday, 7:00
King William @ Poquoson- Friday, 7:00
Albemarle @ Louisa- Friday, 7:00
Western Albemarle @ Ornage- Friday, 7:00
