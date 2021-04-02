Richmond football in COVID-19 protocol, Saturday’s game postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond football team’s game against James Madison scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed as the Spiders are following COVID-19 protocols. No make-up date has been scheduled.
The CAA announced the postponement on Thursday as both Richmond and Elon are having coronavirus issues within their programs. James Madison’s next two games are postponed because of the two opponents’ current situations.
This Saturday’s showdown with the Dukes was set to be a solid measuring stick for the Spiders, who are 3-0 on the season, but all wins have come against the Phoenix and William & Mary, which are a combined 2-7. Richmond enters the week ranked No. 15 among FCS squads, while JMU tops the national polls.
UR hasn’t beaten James Madision since 2003 and has been the victim of lopsided defeats to the Dukes in the last two seasons.
