Police search for suspects who stole catalytic converter off church van

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers. (Source: Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 2, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 6:28 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for suspects who stole the catalytic converter off of a Chesterfield Baptist Church van.

The theft happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 off Hull Street Road.

Police said the first suspect was wearing a brown stocking cap, a dark-colored jacket and white shoes, while the second suspect is described as wearing a hoodie, a camo jacket, jeans and white shoes.

Officials said the suspects arrived and left in a red, four-door sedan.

Two other people were in the suspects’ vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

