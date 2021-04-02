Police search for suspects who stole catalytic converter off church van

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for suspects who stole the catalytic converter off of a Chesterfield Baptist Church van.
The theft happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 off Hull Street Road.
Police said the first suspect was wearing a brown stocking cap, a dark-colored jacket and white shoes, while the second suspect is described as wearing a hoodie, a camo jacket, jeans and white shoes.
Officials said the suspects arrived and left in a red, four-door sedan.
Two other people were in the suspects’ vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
