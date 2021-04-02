Police: Man charged after Colonial Heights work zone crash

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been charged and another has been injured after a crash in a work zone in Colonial Heights.
At 8:46 p.m. on April 1, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-95 near Temple Avenue exit.
According to the investigation, a 2020 Jeep Wrangler traveling north struck a 2006 Ford F-650 in the rear in the left lane. The Jeep Wrangler caught fire after the crash.
The Ford, and its driver, were part of an active work zone in the transition area that was blocked by cones.
The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old male, was wearing his seatbelt. He was transported to a hospital for injuries.
Kahli Sutton, 44, of Brooklyn, New York, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. Sutton was charged with driving under the influence, police say.
No other work zone personnel were injured in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
