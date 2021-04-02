No injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Powhatan

No injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Powhatan
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 9:55 AM

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a crash in Powhatan involving a school bus.

At 7:53 a.m. on April 2, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus in the 2300 block of Old Tavern Road.

A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Old Tavern Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 International School Bus that was heading south. 

None of the vehicles involved had any passengers.

The driver of the Silverado, an 82-year-old man, of Powhatan, was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the school bus, a 60-year-old woman, of Powhatan, was also wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.