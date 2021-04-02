No injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a crash in Powhatan involving a school bus.
At 7:53 a.m. on April 2, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus in the 2300 block of Old Tavern Road.
A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Old Tavern Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 International School Bus that was heading south.
None of the vehicles involved had any passengers.
The driver of the Silverado, an 82-year-old man, of Powhatan, was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the school bus, a 60-year-old woman, of Powhatan, was also wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
