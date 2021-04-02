News to Know for April 2: Vaccine eligibility for all adults; Child abduction in Chesterfield; P-EBT card issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Cold starts the next couple of days but lots of sunshine in the forecast!
Today will be a freeze during the morning time, otherwise sunny, breezy and chilly for the rest of the day.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Police were called on March 28 for the report that Danielle R. Hicklin, 53, of Chesterfield, had taken Marcello A. Husband out of the state several days earlier and had not returned.
Officers said the baby’s mother knows the suspect and regularly babysits the child.
At this point in the investigation, detectives believe she is in Bronx, New York with Marcello, and do not believe he is in danger.
Detectives have obtained a warrant for Hicklin for abduction. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
The city of Richmond announced government offices, including City Hall, will be closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
City offices will resume normal business hours on April 5.
For a list of which city offices and government buildings are closed, click here.
Governor Ralph Northam announced all eligible Virginians, age 16 and older, can take the COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 18.
Nearly every Virginian in the highest risk groups who have pre-registered for a vaccination appointment has received one, and those still on the pre-registration list will receive appointment invitations within the next two weeks, says the governor’s office.
All local health districts will have enough vaccines to open appointments to the general public by April 18, based on the federal government’s projected vaccine supply.
Those at the highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.
The Virginia Department of Health will host another virtual press conference today to go over the state’s vaccine plan.
- The city of Hopewell will be hosting an appointment-only vaccine clinic on Friday, April 2.
- The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health, SOAR 365, Resources for Independent Living, Inc. and others to hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic will be held on April 3 for those who are pre-registered. To register, click here.
The University of Richmond will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.
Graduates will be allowed two tickets to their school-specific ceremony. Only guests with tickets will be admitted.
Those attending must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing.
For more information, click here.
The Virginia Department of Social Services is working to fix issues with the distribution of P-EBT cards.
The agency says they were just made aware that some eligible households were not receiving their P-EBT cards and that all cards will be mailed out today.
Cards should arrive in the next 10 business days.
Those who have not received the card and benefits by April 16 should call the P-EBT call center at 804-294-1633 or toll-free at 866-513-1414.
George Wythe senior Harold Aquino achieved a high GPA by taking advantage of George Wythe’s dual enrollment program, where he was able to take classes at Reynolds Community College, John Tyler Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University.
In addition to taking college classes, Aquino was also able to receive transferable college credits.
Aquino says he’s been accepted to nearly a dozen colleges and universities, including VCU, which is his dream university.
If he commits, Aquino says he’ll have enough credits to enroll as a college senior, but he says wherever he decides to go, he says he’ll be coming right back home to serve Richmond.
