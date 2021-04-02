Man charged with setting fire to building, assaulting deputy

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Officials said a man is charged with setting fire to a building and assaulting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.
Deputies were called just after midnight to the Greenbriar Apartments along Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of the suspect, identified as Jacob Lisenby, throwing things around the apartment.
A joint release from Stafford Fire and Rescue and the sheriff’s office said it was also reported that Lisenby, 25, had barricaded himself in a room with weapons.
“Deputies made contact with Lisenby and he began to speak with them from the room. Through the course of this conversation, it was determined that Lisenby had lit a fire in the room,” a release said.
Deputies saw smoke and tried removing Lisenby from the home, officials said during which he kicked a deputy. The deputy was not seriously injured.
Stafford County Fire and Rescue was called to the scene just before 1 a.m.
“First arriving units arrived on scene approximately four minutes later and reported smoke showing from the second floor of a single-family residence. Units found and quickly extinguished the fire, and determined all occupants had evacuated prior to Stafford County Fire and Rescue units’ arrival,” a release said.
Due to the smoke damage on the second floor, residents were assisted by the Red Cross.
Lisenby was charged with assault on law enforcement and the burning of an occupied dwelling. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
