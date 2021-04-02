Governor signs school opening bill without emergency clause

“Governor Northam has been a fierce advocate for getting students back in the classroom, and in-person learning will be happening in all of Virginia’s 132 school divisions this month,” said Alena Yarmosky. “The Governor has been traveling to meet with educators, school leaders, and students, and he has seen school personnel working hard to ensure all students have access to in-person learning options, while maintaining remote options for students who need them. An emergency clause could serve to impede this good work, and may limit capacity to provide remote options to those who need them.”