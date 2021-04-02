Forecast: Gradually warming up into the weekend!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold starts the next couple of days but lots of sunshine in the forecast!
First Alert: Frost/Freeze likely Friday & Saturday mornings!
FRIDAY: AM freeze likely, otherwise sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: AM frost likely otherwise sunny and a bit warmer. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs around 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.