Family survives 5-vehicle Henrico crash ending in a hit-and-run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico family is thankful to be alive after surviving a five-vehicle crash on I-64 east that ended in a hit-and-run.
Virginia State Police responded around 9:07 a.m. on March 10 to mile marker 180 on I-64 East for a report of an accident.
Brittany Williams, 30, was driving her father to work after he just received his COVID-19 shot when the accident happened.
“I pray every time I ride past that,” Williams said Friday.
Nearly a month later, it is still difficult for Williams to get behind the wheel and drive near the Parham Road exit.
“I’m terrified when I see trucks; I get scared - I stay a far distance,” she said.
According to troopers, the preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Kia Sorento, driven by Williams, was headed east in the center lane when it was struck by an unknown vehicle from the right.
“The Sorento struck a 2010 Lexus LS 460 before running off the road to the right and overturning,” VSP said. “The Lexus then struck a 2020 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla, in turn, struck a 2016 Mazda 3. The Mazda then struck a 2013 Toyota Corolla.”
Police said the vehicle that struck Williams did not stay at the scene.
“We shouldn’t be here right now,” Williams said looking at a picture of the Sorento. “We thank God every day that we’re alive today… we went flying in the air, flipped about three or four times and hit a tree. We [were] lying on the driver’s side.”
“Slow-motion - you could see everything, you could just feel it,” said Leo Wellhouse, Williams’ father. “It was really a unique experience.”
The crash left Williams, Wellhouse and Williams’ 1-year-old daughter, Isabella, trapped inside the SUV. Thankfully, several Good Samaritans stopped to help.
However, Henrico County Fire had to use the jaws of life to pry out Wellhouse.
“Everybody was so kind to us,” he said. “The Good Samaritans who stopped to help - they really did great and got Isabella out of the car.”
The 1-year-old only sustained scratches and bruises; the lack of serious injuries Williams credits to the Evenflo car seat.
“Without that car seat - she would have died,” she said.
Instead, Isabella has taken her very first steps – all since the accident. It is a sight her grandfather is excited to see in-person after spending three weeks in the hospital for his injuries, which included a brain bleed.
“I’ve also got some bruises and a bad shoulder, but it beats the alternative of where I could have been,” Wellhouse said. “I’m happy to be here.”
Williams also sustained several injuries including a concussion, broken nose and a potentially torn rotator cuff.
“I actually have to do outpatient rehab for my concussion because my CT shows my brain has gotten worse since the accident,” she said.
Now the family is asking the person responsible, who witnesses said was driving a black truck, to come forward.
“Own up to what you did,” Williams said. “Know that you did something wrong, hit and ran when you could have come and helped.”
State police said the 41-year-old man driving the 2020 Corolla was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is urged to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov
