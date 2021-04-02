Ashland police warn of scammers using department’s number

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be someone with the department.
Police said a resident reported that during the phone call, Ashland Police Department’s main telephone number of 804-798-1227 came up on the caller ID. This is an instance of “spoofing,” where someone copies the department’s number.
Officials said the scammers were trying to get personal information from the resident.
Ashland police said the call was not from them and they would not call anyone to ask for information like this.
“APD reminds residents to be vigilant against these phone scams and to not give out any personal information or make payment arrangements over the phone or internet unless you have verified the other party is legitimate,” Ashland police said.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call Ashland police at 804-412-0600.
