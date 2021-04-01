20-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

KING WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in King William County on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the crash on Acquinton Church Road near East River Road.
Police said a 2003 Ford Windstar was heading west Acquinton Church Road when it went off the road to the left.
“The vehicle came back onto the roadway and ran off the road right, came back onto the road, then ran off the road to the right again and struck a tree,” police said.
The driver, Braydon Reed, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police said he was wearing his seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing.
