VSP: Man killed in work zone by backing up truck

LANCASTER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a man was killed in a work zone by a backing up vehicle on Wednesday.
Troopers were called just before 2 p.m. to the 1700 block of Weems Road.
The northbound lane was blocked for a highway project.
Police said Michael H. Paynter, 58, of Blackstone, was standing in the work zone when he was hit by a 2007 International truck that was backing up.
Paynter and the truck driver were a part of the work crew.
Paynter was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
No one else was injured, and the police continue to investigate.
