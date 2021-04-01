UPDATE: Abducted baby returned, babysitter still being sought, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a 4-month-old baby who was abducted by the babysitter, has been returned. The babysitter is still being sought by police.
Police were called on March 28 for the report that Danielle R. Hicklin, 53, of Chesterfield, had taken Marcello A. Husband out of the state several days earlier and had not returned.
Officers said the baby’s mother knows the suspect and regularly babysits the child.
“The investigation indicates that Hicklin took Marcello to New York without his mother’s permission and has refused to return with him,” police said.
On April 2, detectives say Hicklin left Marcello with a third party in Richmond, which led the third party to notify authorities.
Detectives have obtained a warrant for Hicklin for abduction.
Anyone with information on Hicklin’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
