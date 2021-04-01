University of Richmond to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.
Graduates will be allowed two tickets to their school-specific ceremony. Only guests with tickets will be admitted.
Those attending must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing.
“The University will provide an option for students who choose to participate virtually that will also allow families and friends around the country and world to view the ceremonies and celebrate virtually with graduates,” a release said.
The guidelines will follow the requirements for universities and colleges set by Gov. Ralph Northam on March 17.
“We are delighted to announce these plans,” said events manager Alicia Engels. “We have worked diligently to develop a plan based on the state guidance that both safeguards our campus community and provides graduates an opportunity to celebrate an in-person Commencement.”
The university released the following schedule:
- Robins School of Business MBA ceremony: TBA — planning still in process, and details are forthcoming.
- School of Professional & Continuing Studies: Saturday, May 8, in the Robins Center — Class of 2020 at 8 a.m. and Class of 2021 at 11:30 a.m.
- Richmond School of Law: Saturday, May 8, at 4 p.m. in Robins Stadium
- Undergraduate (School of Arts & Sciences, Robins School of Business, and Jepson School of Leadership Studies): Sunday, May 9 at 9 a.m. in Robins Stadium
