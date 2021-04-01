Police: Man suffering from mental disorder reported missing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man suffering from a mental disorder has been reported missing, police say.
Dean Carleton Glass was last seen on March 16 leaving 809 Oliver Hill Way.
According to police, Glass has no permanent residence and frequents the Greyhound Bus Station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Glass is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs about 210 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.